The Blue Angels will not return to Jacksonville Beach in 2025 for air show

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Breaking a twenty-three-year tradition, the United States Navy Blue Angels are not returning to Jacksonville Beach for the 2025 air show.

The Blue Angels started performing at Naval Air Station Jacksonville in 1946. Shows were held there until 1973 when it was relocated to NAS Cecil Field. In 1990, the show reverted back to NAS Jacksonville for the 50th anniversary of the base. Moving forward, shows alternated between NAS Jax and NAS Cecil Field until Cecil closed in 1999.

Starting in 2001, the City of Jacksonville held its first show in Jacksonville Beach, and the tradition has remained in place.

The air show will still happen at NAS Jax this coming fall and in 2026, but Jacksonville Beach has been removed from the rotation. Instead, the Blue Angels are opting to go to Punta Gorda in 2025.

The City of Jacksonville’s Office of Sports and Entertainment is in charge of securing the show. We reached out to Mayor Donna Deegan’s office regarding the change.

“We submitted our normal request for the airshow like we do every year. However, the Blue Angels selected a different city during our desired date. We are working to grow civilian pilot relationships and our Office of Sports and Entertainment will be attending the 2024 International Council of Air Shows to continue that effort. In early 2025, we will be submitting requests for the Blue Angels and civilian pilots to participate in the 2027 Sea and Sky airshow.” – City of Jacksonville spokesperson

We then asked for clarification on whether the city will try to still host an air show with a different team.

“There will not be an air show in Jacksonville Beach in 2025. The military air teams work two years out, so since the Blue Angels didn’t select Jacksonville this time, it was too late to try and secure another military air team. The civilian pilots book on a similar schedule as well. Hence why we will be working to secure 2027 in early 2025.” – City of Jacksonville spokesperson

The mayor of Jacksonville Beach, Chris Hoffman also weighed in.

“I’m very disappointed to hear that the City of Jacksonville will not be hosting the 2025 Air Show in Jacksonville Beach,” Hoffman said in a statement to Action News Jax. “This is always a great event and our residents love celebrating our military and enjoying a weekend of performances and patriotic displays. We look forward to working with the City of Jacksonville to resume the event as soon as possible.”

Some local residents are sharing similar sentiments.

“I remember in my twenties that was the thing. You come here. Then, you go to the bars and you just jump back and forth after the show,” Dimarly Suarez said. “Just that unity of being in the beach and having that surf-style type feeling with the air show.”

Action News Jax told you last year when the civilian air pilots dropped out of the show because of rising costs of liability insurance. We asked the City of Jacksonville if this played a role in the decision. A spokesperson didn’t directly respond to the question but said it’s “working to grow civilian pilot relationships.”

We reached out to the Blue Angels for comment but have not heard back.

