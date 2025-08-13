Blue-green algae alert issued for Doctors Lake in Fleming Island

FLEMING ISLAND, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health issued a health alert Tuesday after water in Doctors Lake-Salt Myrtle Lane tested positive for blue-green algae.

The concerning sample was taken on August 7, north of the Mill Cove pier and south of Geigers Point.

According to the state water quality status dashboard, blue-green algae toxins were also detected on that date further north, near the Pace Island Dock. However, the algae was not “dominant” in that location.

Blue-green algae are a type of bacteria that appear in Florida’s freshwater systems. When the algae blooms, it can discolor the water and produce floating mats, scum, or foam on the surface of the water.

Skin contact can cause rashes, and consuming large amounts can lead to stomach cramps, nausea, diarrhea, and vomiting.

DOH advises no one swim in, drink from, or boat near visible algae blooms. Pets and livestock should also be kept away from the water.

Eating healthy fish from areas experiencing blooms is safe, said DOH, but make sure to rinse and cook them thoroughly. Do not eat shellfish from the area.

