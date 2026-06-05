Boater Skip Day 2026: How to stay safe on the water

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — Friday is Boater Skip Day in Clay County. If you’re headed out on the St Johns River, officials are asking you to make safety part of your checklist. The Clay County Sheriff’s office is issuing these reminders:

Wear a life jacket

Designate a sober operator

Make sure your vessel has all required safety equipment

Never operate impaired

“When I go on the water, I always make sure that there’s a designated driver on the boat,” Colby Borgert of St. Johns County said.

“Drinking a lot of beer probably,” Jayden Lee of Bradford County said when asked about the fun she’d be having during skip day.

According to the CCSO, the U.S. Coast Guard estimates that lifejackets could have saved the lives of over 80 percent of boating fatality victims. They say wearing one at all times is critical as there’s rarely time to reach for one after an accident.

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These tips hold true for boater Shamoi Green.

“Watch the vessels around us, watch our surroundings ... and wear our life vests,” Green said.

If you do get into a crash, USCG advises you to file an accident report. Boat operators are encouraged to file a float plan. In an emergency, it’s easier for crews to find you and your vessel if they know where you plan to be.

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Finally, USCG said to make sure your vessel has an engine cut off switch that is operational.

Safety tips aside, what’s on the mind of Cole Adam from Middleburg? —

“I’m gonna get on the jet ski, I’m gonna give that thing hell,” Adam said.

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