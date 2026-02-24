Bold City Showdown BMX and skateboarding contest set for Feb. 28 at Artist Walk Skatepark

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Bold City Showdown, a free BMX and skateboarding contest, will take place Saturday, Feb. 28, at the Artist Walk Skatepark. The event offers local residents of all ages the opportunity to showcase their skills at the Riverside facility.

Located at 715 Riverside Ave., the showdown is scheduled to run from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Organizers described the event as a celebration of skills, community, and safer streets in the Riverside neighborhood.

Every person competing in the BMX or skateboarding categories is required to wear a helmet.

In addition to the athletic competitions, the Bold City Showdown will feature local vendors. These businesses will be stationed at the skatepark alongside the competition area for the duration of the event.

To register and find more information, click here.

