Both sides of the ball; Jaguars announce additional changes day after firing DC Caldwell

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — According to several sources, including NFL Network and NFL.com insider Ian Rapoport, the Jacksonville Jaguars continued to unload staff members. This comes a day after the team decided to part ways with Defensive Coordinator Mike Caldwell and other members of the defensive staff.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

On Tuesday, Rapoport announced via his X feed that RBs coach Bernie Parmalee and assistant Offensive Line coach Todd Washington are no longer with the organization. Washington’s contract had expired at the end of this season.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Ahead of the continued shakeup, Jaguars Head Coach Doug Pederson released the following statement:

“Since our season’s end, I have made the difficult decision to relieve several members of the coaching staff – on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball -- of their duties. I want to thank each of these coaches for their tireless efforts these last two seasons. Ultimately, I felt change was necessary to allow our football team to reach the goals for which we are capable.” — Jags Head Coach Doug Pederson

Parmalee joined the team in 2021 under then Head Coach Urban Meyer. He had previously served as the special teams coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons in 2020 and was also assistant coach for the Oakland Raiders, Kansas City Chiefs, and Miami Dolphins. Parmalee was a running back for both the Dolphins (where he spent most of his career) and New York Jets during a nine-year stint in the league.

Read: Michigan overpowers Washington 34-13 as Jim Harbaugh delivers a national title

It’s been a busy 24 hours for the Jags since the season imploded in a 28-20 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. The defensive woes reached their peak when the Titans racked up 327 yards of offense, scoring 28 points in just three quarters.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The Jaguars ranked 17th in points against (21.8 PPG), 22nd in total yards against (342,82), and only racked up only 40 total sacks (ranked 25th) during the 2023 season.

The #Jaguars moved on from RBs coach Bernie Parmelee and assistant OL coach Todd Washington.



Statement from Doug Pederson:



“Since our season’s end, I have made the difficult decision to relieve several members of the coaching staff – on both the offensive and defensive sides… — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 9, 2024

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.