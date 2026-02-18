Boy dies after mini dirt bike collides with SUV outside St. Johns County school

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a mini dirt bike crash that led to the death of a 12-year-old boy Tuesday.

The crash happened at around 3 p.m. along Longleaf Pine Parkway near the crosswalk outside of Patriot Oaks Academy where the child was a student.

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said the boy was hit by a car while riding a mini dirt bike. Deputies said the boy, who hasn’t yet been named, died after being taken to the hospital.

Sophie Zapata, a fellow student at Patriot Oaks Academy, said she lives in the neighborhood next to the school. Not long after the crash, she told Action News Jax she saw first responders swarming the street where the crash happened.

“I looked out of my window, I could see an ambulance, and I could see a bunch of police lights, and I saw a paramedic giving a kid CPR,” Zapata said.

She described the boy, which she shared classes with, as a nice, sweet person who spoke with her frequently.

“[The crash] was tragic, really, I could see everything in front of my eyes of what happened here,” Zapata said.

Zapata told us she feels like riding bikes in the area is too dangerous, especially for students. Some parents, like Brian Prangley, agree.

“I’ve told my kids, absolutely not. I mean, it’s a big issue here in St. Johns County. I don’t think it’s safe at all,” Prangley said.

Prangley told Action News Jax he drove by the site of the crash on his way home from work. He said it’s the first time he’s seen so many law enforcement and first responders in one area.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen an ambulance drive that fast before,” said Prangley.

In the last year, Action News Jax has reported about at least four other St. Johns County students who were involved in bike crashes, particularly e-bike crashes. Last year, Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles reported the highest number of serious bike crashes in St. Johns County since, at least, 2017.

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office shared that, based on current evidence, the 17-year-old driver of the car that hit the student will not face charges at this time.

But Zapata said she hopes to never again see another crash like this, especially involving someone she knows.

“It’s all really tragic to watch,” said Zapata.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.