Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Florida launches new website to boost donor engagement

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Florida (BGCNF) has launched a new website, donated by Fisher Agency, to enhance donor engagement and support local families during a critical funding crisis.

On July 3, President Paul Martinez and the CEO of BGCNF announced that the organization was facing a withdrawal of critical funding due to national investigations impacting the nonprofit sector. This prompted Martinez to call for support from the community and corporate partners to sustain the organization’s mission, which serves local youth and families.

Fisher Agency, a Jacksonville-based website design firm with 37 years of experience, stepped up to answer the call. The agency donated a comprehensive redesign of BGCNF’s website, providing a modern, intuitive platform focused on improving donor journeys and facilitating increased donations. The redesign aims to remove barriers to giving, making it easier for donors to contribute to the organization.

The new website helps families learn about various programs, locate Club sites, and access essential services. “This generous gift from Fisher Agency is incredibly appreciated,” said Martinez. “The new site not only makes it easier for our community to support our kids and our mission, but also helps families quickly find the programs and services they need and better understand the impact we’re making in their communities.”

BGCNF operates 59 Club sites throughout five counties and serves more than 5,500 youth and families. The organization plays a vital role in shaping the future of the region’s younger generation.

Fisher Agency CEO Erin Gordon and Savvy Partner stated, “Having worked with BGCNF before, we’ve seen firsthand how deeply they impact families across Jacksonville. This was our way of standing with them when it mattered most.”

