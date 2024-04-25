3 arrested in connection with stabbing death of man, Bradford sheriff says

STARKE, Fla. — The hunt for the suspect who killed Emory Crews Jr. in Bradford County is over. Deputies arrested Gary Alvin Weeks Jr.

The investigation all started when 2 people brought Crews to a local hospital in Starke with a stab wound on Tuesday. He later died from his injuries.

The 2 people who brought Crews to the hospital left before the police showed up.

After looking at surveillance video from the hospital, investigators arrested Joshua Ward and Dianna Chamberlin for destruction of evidence.

That led deputies to “Weeks Jr.,” who was found and arrested on his family’s property.

Weeks has been charged with premeditated first-degree murder.

