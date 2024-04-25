FHP: 1 man dead, another critically injured after car hit fence, tree off Normandy Blvd

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating after a man was killed and another was critically injured in an overnight crash on Normandy Boulevard.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

According to the crash report, at around 1:45 a.m., a 20-year-old man from Jacksonville was driving a sedan east on Normandy Boulevard just west of North World Avenue. The sedan veered off the roadway to the right and struck a fence. After the initial impact with the fence, the right side of the car struck a tree.

The driver sustained critical injuries and the passenger, a 23-year-old man from Ukraine, died at the scene.

FHP said both men were wearing seatbelts.

Normandy Boulevard was closed down for several hours as investigators checked out the scene, but it has since reopened.

Read: Warm afternoon ahead across Northeast Florida, Southeast Georgia

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.