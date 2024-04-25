Warm afternoon ahead across Northeast Florida, Southeast Georgia

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team is tracking what should be a warm afternoon across the area.

According to First Alert Meteorologist Garrett Bedenbaugh, Thursday morning will start cool in the 50s and 60s. The afternoon will warm up into the 80s.

For this weekend, Bedenbaugh says an isolated coastal shower is possible on Saturday, but most neighborhoods won’t see it. Rather, it will be mostly dry this weekend in most neighborhoods.

Temperatures will return to the mid-80s on Monday and Tuesday next week.

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

TODAY: Mostly sunny and warm this afternoon. High: 85

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Cool. Low: 62

FRI: Partly Sunny. High 82/Low 62

SAT: Partly Cloudy. Isolated brief coastal shower. Breezy. High 79/Low 61

SUN: Partly Cloudy. High 81/Low 62

MON: Partly sunny and warm. High 85/Low 59

TUE: Partly sunny. High 85/Low 60

WED: Partly sunny. High 87/Low 61

