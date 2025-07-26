Man shot and killed by mother of children at Starke daycare, per Bradford Co. sheriff

STARKE, Fla. — A man is dead after a domestic-related shooting at a daycare in the area of West Washington Street and North Lake Street in Starke Friday evening, according to law enforcement.

A 911 call about the shooting was received just before 6 pm.

According to the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office, the man who died and the suspect were both at Auntie Lili’s Child Care Center to pick up their children.

The suspect, identified as 34-year-old Mindy Osteen, allegedly shot the man outside the daycare. She was taken into custody, and the gun used to shoot the man was soon recovered.

Mindy Osteen A 2015 mugshot of Mindy Osteen from the Bradford County Sheriff's Office

The nearby high school was put on lockdown following the incident.

The man was transported to a local emergency room, where he was pronounced dead, according to the sheriff.

Officials say both parents had a history of domestic violence, and no kids were injured.

Law enforcement will remain in the area as detectives process the scene.

