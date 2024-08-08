Brand-new Chaffee Trail Middle School set to welcome new students this Monday.

The brand-new Chaffee Trail Middle School on the west side is ready to welcome new students starting Monday.

Duval County School officials said they anticipate at least 600 students to walk through the new school’s doors- taking in students from Charger Academy and Baldwin Middle-senior High School. Chaffee Trail Middle School’s capacity is a little more than 1,100 students and they hope students continue to enroll.

“I’m going into this with the expectation being very high. I know they’re going to be in great hands. Dr. Tyson-White has an amazing track record,” said Whitney Graham, parent of upcoming 7th grader.

The principal of Chaffee Trail Middle School, Dr. Tyson-White was accompanied by Dr. Christopher Bernier, Duval County’s new superintendent for the ribbon cutting, celebrating the opening of DCPS’S newest school.

“May Chaffee Trail Middle be a beacon of hope, a source of pride, and a home for the leaders of the future,” said Dr. Christopher Bernier.

School officials said Chaffee Trail Middle is the first middle school built in Jacksonville since 2008 and was only made possible by the “Half-Penny Sales Tax” voters approved in November 2020.

Both parents and upcoming students told Action News Jax they are excited for 2024-2025 school year.

An upcoming 6th grader, Dylan Lozadamorles, said he asked his parents if attending Chaffee Middle School was possible for him. He told Action News Jax Shanila Kabir he was interested in attending a brand-new school and he knew his friends were enrolled. With much enthusiasm, Dylan said their family received authorization for him to attend Chaffee Middle School.

One parent, Michael Mas Sr. said his son, Michael Mas Jr. is starting his middle school years at Chaffee Middle. He adds the family believes the school is really promising.

Duval County School officials said Chaffee Middle’s design and construction budget was around $56 million and it was built with a focus on ensuring safety for students and faculty members.

