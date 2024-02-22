BREAKING: Sources said man barricaded at Vista Landing Apartments

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax is currently at the scene of heavy police activity at Vista Landing Apartments in Jacksonville.

The team said drones are up and more than a dozen cop cars can be seen.

Two sources told Action News Jax that a convicted felon barricaded himself inside a home.

More than a dozen police vehicles are at the apartment complex, but since it’s so active, officers asked our team to move off the property.

Officers are actively investigating the scene. Some drones can be seen in the air and there is a command post on the other side of Cleveland Road.

Police presence Police have responded to the Vista Landing Apartments in Jacksonville. (WJAX)

