BREAKING: Aircraft in the water near St. Augustine Airport

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is reporting that an airplane is in the water near the St. Augustine Airport. Action News Jax has a crew near the scene and will provide updates when available.

