BREAKING: Heavy police presence on Oldfield Crossing Drive after reported shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is responding to an incident at 4040 Oldfield Crossing Drive in Jacksonville on Sunday afternoon after reports of a shooting.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

People are encouraged to keep away from the area as investigators work on the scene.

This story will be updated as more information is available.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.