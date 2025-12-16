JSO: Man threatening mother, officers with knife shot by Jacksonville police during domestic call

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 26-year-old man is recovering in the hospital Tuesday morning after being shot by Jacksonville police Monday night. Officers were called to the 11000 block of Bradd Avenue in the Dinsmore area at about 10 p.m., police said.

Soon after officers arrived, the domestic call turned into a standoff, Jacksonville police said during a news conference Tuesday morning. The standoff lasted for about four hours.

Police said the man, identified as Corey Sweeney, held a knife to his mother’s face making slashing movements. His mother was not cut, and she was able to escape the house, police said.

Officers approached a window to the home to make contact with the suspect and Sweeney smashed the window out cutting one of the officers, police said.

Sweeny exited the house multiple times threatening officers. The final time he exited the house, he was wearing a football helmet holding an object making throwing movements toward the officers who shot Sweeney in the leg, police said.

Streets in the area remained blocked off with police tape Tuesday morning as JSO continues investigating.

Action News Jax is still on the scene gathering details. WATCH LIVE HERE >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.