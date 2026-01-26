BREAKING: Jacksonville police on scene of undetermined death on Northside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — 6 AM: Multiple Jacksonville police officers and a crime scene van are in the Moncrief area Monday morning. A large area has been cordoned off with crime scene tape in the area of Boilard Drive and Dostie Drive East.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office told Action News Jax they are investigating an undetermined death.

Action News Jax has a crew on the scene.

*This article will be updated with new details when we learn more.

