BREAKING: JSO SWAT responding to armed, barricaded person in Northside home, area roads blocked

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office SWAT unit remained at a home Tuesday morning in response to an armed person inside of a home on the city’s Northside.

JSO told Action News Jax they were called to the scene at 10 p.m. Monday in the area of Bradham Road off of Spring Hammock Road. JSO said they were continuing to “work to get the individual out of the residence safely.

Roads near the scene are blocked and JSO is asking people to avoid the area.

