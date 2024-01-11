Breeze Airways is now offering direct flights to San Diego from JAX

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Starting on May 1, there will be a non-stop flight from Jacksonville to San Diego, California.

The flights begin at $150 for a one way.

Customers can use promo code GETFRESH to take 35% off* base fare on round-trip flights to our newest city and 45 more destinations.

For more information on the flight and other destinations, visit their website.

