Breeze Airways offers low fares from Jacksonville

Jacksonville, Fla. — Travelers looking for cheap flights from Jacksonville might find what they’re looking for on Breeze Airways.

The low-cost carrier kicked off its “Stretch it Out” promotion on Tuesday.

The promotion is meant to help travelers stretch their dollars this summer.

Seven routes from Jacksonville are on sale now for travel booked between August 9 and August 29.

Tickets must be purchased by July 17.

Breeze “Stretch it Out” Fares:

One way from Jacksonville, FL to:

Hartford, CT starting from $55

Las Vegas, NV starting from $109

Los Angeles, CA starting from $99

New Orleans, LA starting from $45

Norfolk, VA starting from $57

Pittsburgh, PA starting from $45

Raleigh-Durham, NC starting from $49

Upgrades to roomier seats are also available at a deep discount.

There are some rules when it comes to booking dates and cancellations.

Check out flybreeze.com for details.

