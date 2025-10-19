Brew & Barbecue returns to James Weldon Johnson Park for 9th year of food, music, and fun

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Brew & Barbecue returns for its ninth year at James Weldon Johnson Park on Saturday, November 15th, from 5 pm to 10 p.m., promising an evening of food, music, and fun.

Hosted by Friends of James Weldon Johnson Park in collaboration with Visit Jacksonville, the festival will feature a variety of barbecue-themed cuisine from popular food trucks such as Butt Hutt Smokehouse, Fae’s BBQ, and Moore’s BBQ. Attendees can also enjoy vegan options from Seitanic Jax and sweet treats from Millie’s Handmade Ice Cream.

In addition to the diverse food offerings, festival goers can sample over 20 different beers from local and regional breweries, including Ruby Beach, Grace Note, and Sun King. The event will also host an eclectic mix of vendors.

Music will be a highlight of the festival, with performances by Groove Coalition, known for their energetic renditions of 70’s, 80’s, and 90’s R&B hits. The headlining act, SMOKESTACK, will perform with special guest Paul Ivey, offering a blend of Blues, Southern Rock, funk, soul, and country.

The festival is family-friendly and free to attend, but VIP packages are available for $30. These packages include access to a shaded VIP area near the stage, unlimited beer tasting, and a raffle ticket for prize giveaways.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs, and dogs are welcome at the event.

