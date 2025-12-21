Brooks Rehabilitation announces $68M expansion to meet growing patient needs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Brooks Rehabilitation announced a strategic growth initiative set to begin in 2026, featuring three major construction projects totaling approximately $68 million and creating 150 new jobs.

The initiative includes an expansion of the Brooks Rehabilitation Hospital – Bartram Campus, the largest project with a $47 million investment, which will add 48 new patient beds. The other projects comprise a $16 million expansion of Helen’s House, which provides lodging for patients and families, and a $5.4 million expansion of the Orange Park outpatient clinic.

The expansion of the Brooks Rehabilitation Hospital – Bartram Campus is critical in accommodating patients recovering from complex conditions, including brain injuries and strokes. The facility will also feature an Innovation Studio that includes advanced rehabilitation technologies and smart home assistive devices. Funding for this studio was supported by generous donations from a grateful patient.

Helen’s House will roughly double in size as part of the initiative, with approximately $16 million allocated to improve lodging facilities for patients and their caregivers who need to travel for treatment. This expansion aims to make recovery more accessible for families, providing them with affordable housing close to rehabilitation services.

The Orange Park outpatient clinic is set to expand by 7,000 square feet, which will include a new pediatric feeding and swallowing clinic, funded in part by the State of Florida, to address unfulfilled needs in pediatric care.

In addition to these Jacksonville projects, Brooks is also constructing an 80,000-square-foot inpatient rehabilitation hospital on the Mayo Clinic’s Phoenix campus in Arizona, with an expected completion date by the end of 2026.

All three Jacksonville projects aim for completion between 2027 and early 2028, with ongoing evaluations for future expansions in the rapidly growing Jacksonville market.

