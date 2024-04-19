Brunswick doctor killed in apparent murder-suicide in Wayne County, deputies say

WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. — A Brunswick doctor was killed Thursday night in what authorities believe to be a murder-suicide.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release it was called by someone outside of the county about a woman being shot at a home in Hortense.

Hortense is near the Wayne-Glynn county line.

The caller gave the 911 dispatcher the names of the persons involved, a woman named Marsha Certain and a man named Tracey Sanna, WCSO said.

Certain is listed on the Southeast Georgia Health System’s website as a cardiologist.

The Jesup Police Department responded to the home along with Wayne County deputies and set up a perimeter.

Officers called out to Sanna over a PA system, and he tried to leave the home out of the back door, but went back inside when he saw police, the release said.

A gunshot was heard once Sanna went back into the home. Police went inside the house and found Certain and Sanna dead.

Action News Jax has reached out to the Southeast Georgia Health System for more information on Certain.

Anyone with any information in this case is asked to contact Detective Crane with WCSO at 912-427-5970. To report criminal activity and remain anonymous, call 912-427-5992.

