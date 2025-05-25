Brunswick man accused of shooting woman shot stepfather to death in 2007, police said

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — A Brunswick man arrested Friday after police said he shot a woman with a shotgun spent 10 years in prison for shooting his stepfather to death in December 2007, Glynn County authorities confirmed with Action News Jax.

Brandon Betts, 32, is in Glynn County jail and is facing four counts of aggravated assault after police said he fired multiple shots from a shotgun at the woman, her two children - ages 9 and 7 - and another man, Glynn County police said.

The woman was struck in the lower abdomen/hip area during the incident that occurred at about 9:43 p.m. near Mulligan’s Bar and Royal Inn Hotel. The woman was flown by helicopter to UF Health Shands Hospital in Jacksonville where she was listed in stable condition, police said.

Betts was sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2009 for the December 2007 shooting death of his stepfather, 37-year-old Louis Hall Jr. He pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and possession of a firearm in the commission of a crime.

In Friday’s shooting, Betts is also facing one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

“Additional charges may be forthcoming as the investigation continues,” the police news release states.

