Brunswick man arrested in online child exploitation case, police say

GLYNN COUNTY, Fla. — A Brunswick man was arrested on Monday following an investigation by the Glynn County Police Department into Internet Crimes Against Children.

Malik James, 24, is now facing several serious charges connected to the sexual exploitation of minors, police say.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

This case began in September when the Glynn County Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division got a tip about possible crimes happening in the area.

Detectives got a search warrant for a home on the 3900 block of Darien Highway. There, they took away several electronic devices that they believe were used in the crimes.

James is being charged with having child sexual exploitation materials, trying to lure kids for indecent acts, and grooming a minor for sexual purposes.

Police say these charges come from evidence they found during their investigation that links James to illegal activities involving children.

After searching the home, detectives questioned James and then took him to the Glynn County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.