Caitlin Clark headlines Florida Forum Speaker Series in Jacksonville

Jacksonville, Fl — The Florida Forum Speaker Series has announced its 2025-2026 lineup.

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark will be the first to appear at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts on October 29.

Clark is a record-breaking basketball phenom who became the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year, First Team All-WNBA honoree, and the first rookie ever to record a triple-double.

She’s the NCAA’s all-time leading scorer and a two-time Naismith Award winner.

The Florida Forum Speaker Series is produced by The Women’s Board of Wolfson Children’s Hospital.

Former Russian political prisoner Vladimir Kara-Murza is scheduled to appear February 3, 2026. Kara-Murza is a Russian politician, author, and historian who played a central role in advancing international Magnitsky sanctions targeting human rights abusers.

He was arrested in 2022 for speaking out against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and was sentenced to 25 years in prison before his release in a landmark 2024 East-West prisoner exchange.

Chef, restaurateur, and humanitarian José Andrés is scheduled to appear at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts on March 31, 2026. Andrés is founder of World Central Kitchen, which delivers meals in response to global crises.

He is a recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom and leads the José Andrés Group, operating 40 restaurants worldwide.

The Women’s Board is passionate about ensuring that Wolfson Children’s Hospital has the best equipment and facilities for newborns to young adults.

