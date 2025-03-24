California man pleads guilty to lethal threats, cyberstalking to Florida family

TAMPA, Fla. — A California man has pleaded guilty to three counts of interstate transmission of threats to injure and one count of cyberstalking a Florida family.

According to court documents, 29-year-old Robert B. McDougal had made numerous social media posts directed to an individual and his family in Pasco County, Fla., starting in July 2020.

For example, McDougal posted a video saying the following directed to the victim in August 2020:

DISCRETION ADVISED

“…I swear to God, [victim]… everyone at [victim’s employer], I’m going to f****** slaughter all of you, I am gonna f***** set your whole family on fire, I am gonna f****** knife off the limbs of every f****** family member, I’m gonna f****** murder you all.”

The video ended with the following statement: “I’ll get my hands on your children! I will f***** decapitate them!”

McDougal was served in January 2021 with an injunction and order to stop making posts about and directed at the victim, however, he persisted and continuously made threats until March 2024.

McDougal faces a maximum penalty of 25 years in federal prison, a sentencing date has not yet been set.

