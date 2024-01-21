Call to action to St. Johns residents to help encourage proposed Florida Black History Museum

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — St. Johns County wants its residents to help encourage the State to locate the proposed Florida Black History Museum in St. Augustine.

The public survey is available online through February 29, 2024. Respond here: https://bit.ly/3NYE9Yq

In December 2023, Florida Secretary of State Cord Byrd announced the release of a public survey to gather input for the legislatively created Florida Museum of Black History Task Force.

Responses received from the public will be included in the Task Force’s report to the Florida Legislature to be completed before July 1, 2024. The survey is a vital component of the Task Force’s report and is an opportunity for the public to participate in the process of planning for the future museum.

