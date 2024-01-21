Man survives a bullet aimed to the head after dispute, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Early Sunday morning Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was notified of a person shot on the Northside.

When JSO arrived at 800 Broward Road, they found a man in his late 30s shot in the head.

According to JSO, the victim is in a non-life-threatening condition and is due to be released from the hospital.

Police say it appears to be a domestic dispute between girlfriend and boyfriend.

No outstanding suspects but no charges are pending yet because they still need to interview the victim.

JSO says it is a possible self-defense claim aspect to the crime.

