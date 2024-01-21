Groundbreaking project Villages of Hope to provide sanctuary for survivors of human trafficking

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Construction is currently underway for the Villages of Hope 14-Tiny-Home Community, a pioneering initiative aimed at providing a local sanctuary for women who have survived human trafficking. This community plan marks the first of its kind in Northeast Florida, bringing together local builders and volunteers to create a haven for those in need.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The tiny home village, comprising 14 houses, is set to house a total of 28 local women upon completion.

The project is a collaborative effort, with local builders and volunteers contributing to the construction of both the homes and their furnishings. The initiative is designed to offer a specialized comprehensive two-year healing program for women who have experienced sex trafficking, sexual exploitation, and addiction.

The groundbreaking project not only provides a physical shelter but also emphasizes a holistic approach to healing.

The two-year program empowers women to lead a life free from trafficking and its aftermath.

Individuals and organizations interested in supporting this transformative project can explore sponsorship opportunities for women in the program or volunteer their time. To learn more about how you or your organization can contribute, visit VillagesofHope.org.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.