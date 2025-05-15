Call for Clay County artists of all ages to design a limited-edition library card

Green Cove Springs, FLA. — The Clay County Public Library System is looking for creative designs for a new library card.

It’s time for the annual ‘Art the Card’ contest.

From May 15 to June 14, artists of all ages can submit artwork that will be used for limited-edition library cards and marketing materials.

The theme this year is “Color Our World”.

Amateur artists will be grouped and judged by age: 5 and under, 6-11, 12-18 and 19+.

Professional artists will be judged separately.

Entries may be returned at any Clay County Public Library Branch or via email.

Digital artwork may be submitted, along with a scanned, signed entry form, to ptlibrary@claycountygov.com.

No late entries will be accepted.

Winners will be announced on June 27, 2025.

For more information, click here.

