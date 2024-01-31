Camden County adds brand new fire engine to its rescue fleet

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — Camden County Fire Rescue has a shiny new fire engine in its garage.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Engine 14 will be responding to calls from Firehouse 5 located off of Roberts Path in central Camden County.

The new engine was ordered in October 2021 and cost $341,689 using unincorporated funds.

“This new engine is an asset to our department as we seek to better serve Camden County through updates to our frontline response vehicles,” Fire Rescue Chief Terry Smith said. “We continue to thank the Board of Commissioners for their ongoing support of Camden County Fire Rescue.”

In a push-in ceremony on Fri. Jan. 26, fire rescue staff honored historic firefighters.

Push-in ceremony Camden County Fire Rescue honored historic firefighters with push-in ceremony of it's new fire engine. (Camden County Fire Rescue)

The department said that while push-in ceremonies have been held at fire stations for generations, this is the first time that Camden County Fire Rescue used this method for welcoming a new vehicle.

Camden County is also awaiting the delivery of one ambulance, two tankers, and two additional engines over the next two years.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.