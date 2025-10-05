Camden County celebrates new firefighters as Recruit Class 2025-22 completes training

WOODBINE, Ga. — The Camden County Board of Commissioners announced the graduation of Recruit Class 2025-22, who have completed their Basic Firefighter requirements, at a ceremony held last week.

The graduates include Tate Barber, Lucas Burnett, Ashley Conner, Tyler Ferguson, Nigel Goldberg, Cameron Johns, and Kyler Clarke, who were recognized for their achievements in firefighter training.

“The Board of Commissioners and county administration continue to show strong support for both this program and Camden County Fire Rescue,” said CCFR Chief Terry Smith.

Retired Kings Bay Fire Department Chief Freddie Thompson, Jr. delivered the keynote address, welcoming the new firefighters as essential members of the emergency services team.

Tyler Ferguson was selected as the Class Speaker, while Cameron Johns was recognized for achieving the highest grade point average.

The program was notable for combining firefighter and Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) training, with several recruits, including Tate Barber and Lucas Burnett, completing their EMT training.

Tate Barber received a Positive Pulse Award for his dedication to learning about emergency medical services.

Camden County Fire Rescue is currently accepting applications for the next recruit class, which begins in January 2026. Those who are interested can apply here.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]