Camden County seeking applicants for the Board of Elections & Registration

WOODBINE, Ga. — The Camden County Board of County Commissioners is seeking qualified applicants to represent District 2 on the Camden County Board of Elections & Registration.

Find your district here.

The Board of Elections & Registration is responsible for overseeing elections in Camden County and its cities, including Kingsland, St. Marys, and Woodbine. The board is comprised of five members, one from each district, appointed by the Board of County Commissioners.

Applicants must meet several qualifications, including being at least 21 years old, registered to vote in Camden County, and residing in the district they are running for.

Applicants are also required to have knowledge of federal, state, and local election laws and must complete the Georgia Election Official Certification Program to obtain certification in elections administration.

Board members are expected to serve a four-year term and actively participate in their roles, including attending monthly meetings and traveling to voting precincts before, during, and after elections.

To learn more about the role, click here.

To apply, click here.

