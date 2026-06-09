Camp Milton Historic Preserve celebrates America’s Semiquincentennial

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Camp Milton Historic Preserve is honoring America’s upcoming Semiquincentennial with a tribute designed to flourish for generations.

To celebrate the nation’s 250th birthday, the City of Jacksonville has planted 250 native trees, creating the new Semiquincentennial Tree Grove Trail.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Visitors walking through the historic preserve will immediately notice throughout the park protective tree watering bags.

“Each root taking hold in this soil represents a year of American resilience, freedom, and community,” said Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan during a dedication ceremony.

The project was done during a severe drought, which posed an immediate threat to the trees. According to city officials, the timing required precise care and heavily increased the risk of losing the foliage before it could take root.

“Trees, when they’re initially planted, need a lot of water,” said John Johnston, a landscape architect for the City of Jacksonville. “It’s a huge risk when you’re going to plant in that kind of weather.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The city carefully selected 14 different species of native trees to populate the trail. Johnston noted that these specific varieties were chosen for their long-term survival capabilities in the region.

“They’re drought-tolerant, they’re low maintenance, they are really great, and they are well-suited for this environment because this is the environment that they were developed for,” Johnston explained.

Funding for the 250-tree initiative did not rely on taxpayer dollars. Instead, the project was entirely financed through the city’s specialized Tree Fund, which holds mitigation fees collected from local construction projects.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

“When developers have to cut down trees in order to put up developments, then they contribute to this tree fund,” Mayor Deegan said. “Then trees are planted to try to replace the trees that were cut down.”

City leaders hope this new green canopy will enhance the visitor experience at Camp Milton, providing much-needed shade along the trails while serving as a living monument to American history.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.