Car attempting to pass vehicle in St. Johns County hits, kills motorcyclist

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A 56-year-old St. Augustine man is dead after the motorcycle he was riding was hit by a car late Thursday. The motorcyclist and a car, driven by a 25-year-old Ponte Vedra Beach man, were both traveling north on Coastal Highway at Cedar Avenue at about 11:32 p.m.

The motorcyclist attempted to make a left turn onto Cedar Avenue as the car entered the southbound lane attempting to pass another vehicle and hit the rider, a Florida Highway Patrol news release states.

The Ponte Vedra Beach man’s vehicle veered off the roadway striking a Circle K sign and the motorcyclist was thrown from the bike, the news release states. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

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