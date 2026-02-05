Car fire on Dames Point Bridge blocks inside lanes in both directions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The left lanes in both directions on the Dames Point Bridge are blocked due to a car fire, traffic cameras show.

Emergency vehicles are responding to the situation and traffic is moving by slowly.

Action News Jax will have updates in this story as soon as they become available.

