Carvill Park Pool reopens after community fights to save it

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — After more than a decade of being closed, the Carvill Park Pool is officially back open on the Northside, thanks to community members who refused to let it be torn down.

Residents of Carvill Park, a neighborhood established in 1945, rallied to stop the city from demolishing the long-neglected pool.

They partnered with Parks and Recreation officials to repair the facility, restore the bathrooms, and add fresh landscaping.

Now, for the first time since 2016, the pool is open and fully staffed with lifeguards.

Hours are Monday through Friday from 1:00 to 7:00 p.m., Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., and Sunday from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m.

To celebrate the reopening, neighbors gathered Saturday for a pool party hosted by members of the Moncrief Springs Community Association, Mt. Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, and Northside Pride.

