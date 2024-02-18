‘Castillo by Candlelight: The Mose Story,’ event honoring the first free settlement in U.S. Feb. 24

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Castillo de San Marcos National Monument is proud to announce a special evening event, “Castillo by Candlelight: The Mose Story,” scheduled for Saturday, February 24.

This unique event, presented in partnership with the Fort Mose Historical Society and the Florida Park Service, will honor the significant African American heritage of the community.

Volunteers will bring to life the remarkable legacy of Fort Mose, the first legally sanctioned free African settlement in what would become the United States.

Attendees will follow the perilous journey of a Freedom Seeker escaping from slavery to find refuge in Spanish Florida. Along the way, they will overhear conversations with individuals who either aid or oppose the Freedom Seeker’s quest, gaining insight into the complexities of the era.

Meet Governor Montiano to learn why Fort Mose’s militia was critical in turning the tide of the 1740 British siege on St. Augustine.

The program, approximately 40 minutes in duration, will feature multiple tours departing from the ticket booth at intervals between 6:30, 6:45, 7:00, 7:15, 7:30, and 7:45 p.m.

Nonrefundable tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis. To reserve tickets in advance, interested individuals can call (904) 663-2812 and leave a message including their name, the number of adults and children in their party, and a contact number. Reserved tickets must be paid for in person on the day of the event no later than 15 minutes before the start of the tour.

Tickets can also be purchased on the day of the event at the Fee Booth. The cost is $15 per adult (ages 16 and up), and $5 per child (ages 6 to 15), while children 5 and under are free. For inquiries, please call (904) 663-2889.

History of the Fort:

Built by the Spanish in St. Augustine to defend Florida and the Atlantic trade route, Castillo de San Marcos National Monument preserves the oldest masonry fortification in the continental United States and interprets more than 450 years of cultural intersections.]

Learn more about the monument at www.nps.gov/casa and connect on social media via Facebook (www.facebook.com/CastilloNPS) and Instagram (www.instagram.com/CastilloNPS).

Explore more about the park at www.floridastateparks.org/park/Fort-Mose.

