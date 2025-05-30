Caught on camera: St. Johns County deputies chase suspects into the woods

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — A chase for two suspects was captured on video by a dash camera and deputy body cameras.

On May 6, deputies tried to stop a car near Wildwood Drive and U.S. 1 South in St. Augustine.

Deputies said one of the men inside the car had an active felony warrant for aggravated assault from Flagler County and was considered armed and dangerous.

The suspects led deputies on a high-speed chase. Their car stopped working as it was driving alongside railroad tracks, so investigators said the suspects ditched the car and ran into the woods.

SJSO Bloodhouse Daisy Mae found them. Yo’Hance Butler, 20, and Eric Felder, 28, were both arrested.

Deputies said they found more than 12 grams of cocaine in the car.

Butler and Felder were charged with resisting without violence and cocaine possession. Butler faces additional charges in Flagler County.

