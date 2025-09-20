CCSO seeks help identifying suspects in Orange Park storage burglary

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Clay County detectives are investigating a burglary at Public Storage on Blanding Boulevard in Orange Park.

The break-in happened around 4:30 a.m. on July 8.

Surveillance cameras captured the suspects on the property before they fled on foot.

Investigators are now asking for the public’s help in identifying the individuals in the footage.

Deputies are asking anyone who recognizes the people involved or has any information to call the Clay County Sheriff’s Office at (866) 845-8477.

