Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with the First Coast Hispanic Chamber

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Coast Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, FCHCC, is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with several events.

On September 15, the FCHCC is celebrating what would have been Major League Baseball legend Roberto Clemente’s 89th birthday during a Jumbo Shrimp home game. The game starts at 6 p.m. at 121 Financial Ballpark. For more information click HERE.

You can enjoy the diversity of Latin and Hispanic cuisine during La Ruta Del Sabor (Tour of Flavors). The event is September 16 from 6 pm to 9 pm at Le Jardin on Park. It will feature food from local restaurants as well as art and music. Click HERE for ticket information.

The FCHCC is partnering with Oral Historian Dr. Rebecca Karimi to capture testimonies from the Hispanic community across Northeast Florida in an effort to document their historical, cultural, and economic contributions over the last 100 years. The Voces Hispanas “New Stories to Tell” research event happening on September 18 from 10 am until 12 pm at Jacksonville City Hall. The FCHCC says the goal is to interview at least 100 people from the greater ﬁve county area. Click HERE to register for the free event.

The FCHCC is hosting a Mobile Food Bank in partnership with Feeding Northeast Florida, Three Grains of Rice Missions, and the Jaguars Foundation. It is taking place on September 23 from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the Iglesia Ciudad City Church located at 5941 Richard Street in Jacksonville.

Also on September 23, the FCHCC is partnering with MOSH Passport Series and Florida Humanities for “TOGETHER” at the Museum of Science & History in Jacksonville. The day-long event is from 10 am to 9 pm and provides an opportunity to learn about and celebrate the dynamic fusion of arts, culture, and history of Jacksonville’s Hispanic community. Click HERE for more information.

The Hispanic Heritage Starlight Gala and Achieving the Dream Awards are on October 13 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency Riverfront in Jacksonville. The event celebrates the impact of the Hispanic community in Northeast Florida. The FCHCC will also honor the 2023 Achieving the Dream Scholarship recipients. The FCHCC awards between 10 to 12 scholarships to deserving Hispanic students each year. For ticket information click HERE.

You can see the full calendar of FCHCC events on their website HERE.

