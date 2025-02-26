Celebrating Black History: Edward Waters University student leaders reflect on Service, Scholarships, and Success

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — For Kimberly Holland and Johnoy Davis, leadership at Edward Waters University (EWU) is about more than just academics—it’s about service, advocacy, and giving back to the community.

“It’s about advocacy, and it’s about giving back to the community and your present,” Holland said.

Davis, who met Holland through involvement of the University’s Choir community, shares a similar passion. “Academic excellence and advocacy are things that I’m passionate about,” he said.

Both students are deeply involved on campus, dedicating their time to student leadership and academic success.

Scholarships Provide Life-Changing Opportunities

Holland is a recipient of a full-ride Presidential Academic Scholarship. She says the financial support has been transformational.

“I was awarded a full-ride presidential academic scholarship for my studies that cover four years of housing, tuition, books, and fees here at EWU,” Holland said. “That has completely alleviated any costs associated with college, which has been transformational in my life because not only now do I not have to worry about it, but I don’t have to worry about student debt in the future.”

For Davis, who is originally from Jamaica, scholarships have also played a crucial role in his educational journey.

“Scholarships for me have alleviated the financial burden that I had back home,” he said. “Here at EWU, I’m able to focus directly on my studies, and I’ve been able to thrive academically, earning a 4.0 GPA.”

Honoring Black History

As Black History Month is celebrated, both students recognize the significance of their heritage and the legacy they continue to build.

“As a Jamaican, Black history is a big thing, not just because of the history, but also the music associated with history,” Davis said.

Holland is a fourth-generation HBCU scholar and second-generation member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. She says the month holds deep personal meaning.

“Black history has always been an important aspect of my life,” she said. “I truly embody the importance of Black history because my sorority was founded on civil rights, scholarship, service, and sisterhood. So, it is truly an honor to be a part of so many different legacies.”

Scholarships from the United Negro College Fund (UNCF) help students like Holland and Davis focus on their academics and leadership roles, ensuring they can continue to make a difference both on and off campus.

