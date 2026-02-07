Jacksonville marks Black History Month with markets in Riverside and LaVilla

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville will kick off Black History Month with two markets on Saturday.

The Riverside Arts Market (RAM) will host its second annual celebration from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. under the Fuller Warren Bridge.

More than 50 Black artists, vendors, and farmers will join the regular lineup, along with live performances and hands-on art activities.

For more information about RAM’s market, click here.

Later in the day, Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing Park in LaVilla will hold its first Black History Market from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The event will feature local vendors, music, storytelling, and a fashion showcase, honoring the neighborhood’s cultural legacy.

Both events are free and open to the public, offering a chance to support Black-owned businesses and celebrate Jacksonville’s Black history.

For more information about LaVilla’s market, click here.

