Chandler Morgan, John Bachman emcee annual Make-A-Wish Wishmaker’s Ball

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning, families in Jacksonville are one step closer to making lifelong memories.

Over the weekend, the Central and Northern Florida Make-A-Wish chapter held its annual Wishmaker’s Ball.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Action News Jax’s Chandler Morgan had the honor of once again emceeing the event along with Action News Jax anchor John Bachman, with special co-host and wish kid Gia Danninger.

The vent raised a record-breaking $800,000. That money goes directly towards children in our community with life-threatening critical illnesses.

Action News Jax wants to give a big thank you to all the sponsors and our community donations for another great event this year.

Read: Tropical Storm Idalia forms, headed toward Florida likely as a hurricane

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 3 Wishmaker's Ball

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.