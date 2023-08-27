Tropical Storm Idalia forms, headed toward Florida likely as a hurricane

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tropical Depression 10 was upgraded to Tropical Storm Idalia on Sunday morning.

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Here’s the latest information from the First Alert Weather Team.

Idalia has winds of 40 miles per hour.

The storm is forecast to move into the eastern Gulf of Mexico early next week and head toward Florida, likely as a hurricane.

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

Hurricane hunters are flying in and around the storm Sunday to collect more accurate data that will help forecasts.

Action News Jax First Alert Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh said in Talking the Tropics with Mike that Idalia will move northward into the Southern Gulf then turn more northeast toward Florida with the entire Panhandle & upper west coast susceptible to a landfall.

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

Buresh said at this point, a landfall on the Eastern Panhandle or approximately Big Bend seems to be the area to focus on. The European model continues taking the storm to a landfall just north of Tampa on Wednesday afternoon.

Based on the current forecast, Buresh said locally we could see an average of 1-2″ of rain, locally 3-4,″ heaviest/most widespread from Lake City to Waycross (closer to the forecast track of the center). We could see winds averaging 20-30 mph sustained with gusts 40+ mph *but at this point* would not expect a big or overly strong wind “event.”

Talking the Tropics With Mike: Tropical storm Idalia...Franklin to go “major”-W. Atlantic

There will be a high rip current risk largely due to distant hurricane Franklin & an easterly swell. Based on the current forecast, this should not be particularly significant for our beaches. Seas will average 3-5 feet with surf averaging 2-4, locally higher. The best advice is to stay out of the ocean through midweek but if you do insist on going in the water, always swim & surf with a buddy & as close to a lifeguard as possible.

Damage: isolated, minimal & mostly cosmetic/minor. A few sporadic power outages. Of course, isolated tornadoes could cause very localized more intense damage...these impacts are based on current forecasts.

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️