JSO: Adult, teen shot by 2 unknown suspects at Oakleaf apartment complex, drive to ER

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said one adult and one teen were shot at the Argyle Lake at Oakleaf Town Center apartment complex.

According to detectives, the shooting happened when the 2 victims were sitting in a parked car. Two unknown suspects approached the car and started shooting.

The adult victim was shot in both arms, and the teen was shot in the leg and back. The victims then transported themselves to a CareSpot Urgent Care for medical help. Both suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and both victims are now at separate hospitals.

Police said the victims were shot with a rifle. The suspects are still on the run.

Another car was hit when the shooting took place, but no one else was hurt

Action News Jax will continue to follow the story and will update you as we learn more.

