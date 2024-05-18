Hanania Subaru of Orange Park giving Nemours over $37k donation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Hanania Subaru of Orange Park, a Jacksonville dealership that is a part of the Hanania Automotive Group, will present its yearly contribution to Nemours Children’s Health, Jacksonville on Wednesday. This year’s contribution, their biggest yet, will total $37,675.

Over the past 4 years, Hanania Subaru has donated over $170,000 to Nemours Children’s. Hanania Subaru, and the Hanania Automotive Group as a whole, have been dedicated to giving back to their community for many years.

“Subaru as a manufacturer is very committed to improving the lives around us. Here at Hanania Automotive Group, we’re so happy to have a Subaru partner in the group because their goals align very closely with ours,” said Jack Hanania, CEO and owner of Hanania Automotive Group.

Nemours Children’s provides world-class pediatric health care to the community of Jacksonville and beyond.

“We are grateful for Hanania Subaru of Orange Park’s generosity and honored to have such a strong partner in our mission to create the healthiest generations of children. Your support advances care that goes well beyond medicine to ensure First Coast children thrive,” said James Digan, president of Nemours Children’s Health Alliance.

The contribution is considered part of Hanania Subaru and Subaru’s Love Promise efforts, which span 6 pillars and aim to create change in the areas Subaru and their owners care the most about.

To learn more about Subaru and the Love Promise program, visit Subaru.com.

