Changes to St. Augustine’s shuttle services for New Year’s Eve

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — If you’re looking to use a shuttle service to navigate your way around St. Augustine this New Year, here are some changes to be aware of.

Shuttle service will only operate at St. Augustine Beach.

The Nights of Lights STAR Circulator operations on Anastasia Island will be suspended on Wednesday due to the New Year’s Eve festivities on St. Augustine Beach.

Historic Tours of America will be providing free park and ride shuttle services for the City of St. Augustine Beach and the New Year’s Eve fireworks show, but these operations do not include service to Nights of Lights.

The STAR Circulator will resume its Nights of Lights operations on Anastasia Island on Thursday at 5:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m., and will continue nightly through Sunday, January 11.

This free shuttle service on Anastasia Island operates from various stops along A1A Beach Blvd. in St. Augustine Beach to a drop-off location at the east side of the Bridge of Lions.

The STAR Circulator Downtown Connector service will resume normal operating hours, 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., on Monday, January 12.

