Charles Webb Wesconnett Regional Library temporarily closing for upgrades

The Jacksonville Public Library has new upgrades planned for its location on 103rd Street, but they will take some time to complete.

To allow for those upgrades, the Charles Webb Wesconnett Regional Library will be closed for approximately a week beginning Monday, April 21st.

During the closure, patrons won’t be able to drop off books.

All items that have been put on hold or requested for pick-up will be available at the Argyle Branch Library.

Besides Argyle, the next closest location for lending, public computers, printing, copying, programs, or browsing is the West Branch on Chaffee Road South.

Charles Webb Wesconnett Regional Library is expected to reopen on Monday, April 28th.

Below are the location’s hours:

Monday: 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Tuesday: 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Wednesday: 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Thursday: 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Friday: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Sunday: Closed

